How realistic are New York apartments on TV shows?
When you think of New York housing, you probably either picture the typical real-life version - a hovel that can barely fit the rats that infest it - or the popular TV version: a sprawling, sun-drenched paradise. While some series portray New York real estate fairly accurately, many have turned a blind eye to what its characters would actually be able to afford in the Big Apple's housing market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who on here love light skinned women?
|21 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|21 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|130
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|Sat
|teenathomas
|2
|PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09)
|Fri
|jakecole2012
|32
|radio talk show starts 7 in the morning. monday...
|Thu
|James
|1
|Brooklyn youngster cuffed in 15-year-old's fata...
|Apr 13
|Change The Future
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC