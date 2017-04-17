First NYC Ferry Christened 'Lunch Box' in Champagne Ceremony in Brooklyn
The first NYC Ferry boat was christened Monday morning with the crack of a champagne bottle following an inaugural ride by Mayor Bill de Blasio , who said the new service will make life easier for New Yorkers. The mayor rode into Pier 1 at Brooklyn Bridge Park on the "Lunch Box" with Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen , Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg , Economic Development Corporation President James Patchett and a slew of other officials.
