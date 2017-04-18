Fight Back Bay Ridge leaders hope tow...

Fight Back Bay Ridge leaders hope town hall is springboard

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Leaders of a grass-roots organization formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election said they are hoping that a town hall they held on April 19 that drew hundreds of people can serve as a springboard to more political activity by those looking to resist the president's aggressive agenda. Fight Back Bay Ridge, founded by the mother and daughter team of Sally and Mallory McMahon, held a town hall at the Bay Ridge Manor at 476 76th St. that featured a panel of experts on housing, immigration, health care, education and the environment taking questions from the audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: ARTLOOK GLASS COMPANY NEW YORK 4 min Hillarys Big Clinton 68
EASTER BUNNY a NO SHOW at WHITE HOUSE ! 7 min Old Millennia Tramp 2
Fall of a self righteous bum 10 min Bill Cosplay Loth... 3
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 14 min D J Fresh TRUMP 3,544
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Fri Frank Rizzo 146
Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11) Apr 19 Al Nocella 33
News Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol... Apr 19 china white 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 130
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,484,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC