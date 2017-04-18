Fight Back Bay Ridge leaders hope town hall is springboard
Leaders of a grass-roots organization formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election said they are hoping that a town hall they held on April 19 that drew hundreds of people can serve as a springboard to more political activity by those looking to resist the president's aggressive agenda. Fight Back Bay Ridge, founded by the mother and daughter team of Sally and Mallory McMahon, held a town hall at the Bay Ridge Manor at 476 76th St. that featured a panel of experts on housing, immigration, health care, education and the environment taking questions from the audience.
