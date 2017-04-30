Festival Examines on Discrimination i...

Festival Examines on Discrimination in New Yorkers' Lives

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Issues like immigrant rights, homelessness, economic inequality, and gun violence will be seen through the eyes of New Yorkers who face them on a daily basis at the 5th Annual Legislative Theatre Festival taking place next month from May 7th - 13th. Presented by Theatre of the Oppressed NYC, the innovative theatre festival showcases New Yorkers performing in plays based on their real-life struggles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 55 min Susanm 16,238
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Brian_G 314,026
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) 1 hr Well Well 147
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr NEMO 3,745
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr NYStateOfMind 44,183
Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13) 6 hr Jeremy F 25
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 7 hr Joe Joseph 132
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,682,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC