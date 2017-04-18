Fascinating life of pioneering NY jud...

Fascinating life of pioneering NY judge found dead

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Three divorces and a break from the Nation of Islam: The fascinating life of pioneering NY judge found dead in the Hudson in 'suspicious circumstances' Extraordinary: Sheila Abdus-Salaam grew up in working-class Brooklyn but rose to become the first female black judge in NY's highest court The mysterious death of Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the pioneering judge who became the first black female to be appointed to New York state's highest court, this month, shocked the state. But the circumstances of her death in the Hudson river - which could be suspicious or suicide, the NYPD are not yet sure - cannot overshadow her incredible life.

