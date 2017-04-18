Faith In Brooklyn for April 21
Thousands of Italian-Americans processed through the streets of Bensonhurst praying The Way of the Cross last week to commemorate Good Friday, the most solemn day of the Christian calendar. This tradition, which brings together several Roman Catholic parishes in Bensonhurst, is in its 35th year.
