EXCLUSIVE: Man stabbed to death in Brooklyn just left Rikers
A man fatally knifed in the neck during a clash inside a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday had been released from Rikers Island just a day earlier, police sources said Wednesday. On Monday, a Brooklyn criminal court judge ordered that 31-year-old Jashwa Faulkner be released without bail for the April 11 robbery arrest, according to court documents.
