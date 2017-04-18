Eight members of Mexican sex traffick...

Eight members of Mexican sex trafficking enterprise plead guilty to...

Eight members of an international criminal organization, known as the Rendon-Reyes Trafficking Organization, entered guilty pleas in federal district court in Brooklyn, New York, this month to Racketeering and other federal charges arising from their scheme to force young women and girls from Mexico and Latin America into prostitution. For over a decade, the defendants smuggled their victims into the United States, then used force, threats of force, fraud, deception, and coercion to compel them to engage in prostitution for the defendants' profit, generating criminal proceeds which the defendants laundered back to Mexico.

