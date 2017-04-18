Documentary delves into life of music pioneer, Brooklynite Clive Davis
Barry Manilow, left, and Clive Davis attend the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" at Radio City Music Hall during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, April 19 in New York. Davis, 85, said it was a dream come true to launch the film at Radio City Music Hall since he grew up in Brooklyn and didn't visit Manhattan until he was 13. Clive Davis celebrated his legacy with the debut of a documentary about his life, along with performances from artists he helped become icons, during the opening night of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.
