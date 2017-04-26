DMX Heading To Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival

Rapper DMX has been unveiled as a headliner for the 2017 Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival, days after struggling through his set at a Ruff Ryders reunion gig. The "Party Up " hitmaker had fans concerned for his mental well being last Friday after delivering rambling speeches in between songs as he topped the bill for the Ruff Ryders label all-star show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.