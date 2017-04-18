Disbarred lawyer gets 11-22 years for $1 million Brooklyn real estate scam
A disbarred lawyer convicted of stealing over $1 million through fraudulent real estate deals in the Bath Beach and Gravesend sections of Brooklyn has been sentenced to 11 to 22 years in prison. Domenick Crispino, 53, of Tottenville, Staten Island was sentenced Friday at State Supreme Court in Brooklyn on charges involving properties at Justice Alexander Leong sentenced Crispino following his conviction in a jury trial in which he was charged with second- and third-degree larceny and with forging and falsifying business records.
