Despite challenging environment, Brooklyn real estate financing should hold firm

16 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

As the U.S. economy continues to strengthen, the Federal Reserve is expected to tighten monetary policy further in 2017, ultimately leading to higher interest rates. While higher borrowing costs could suppress loan origination, commercial real estate financing, particularly in Brooklyn, should hold steady as a host of new lenders and a conducive economic climate keep borrowing activity buoyant.

