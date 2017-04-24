Despite challenging environment, Brooklyn real estate financing should hold firm
As the U.S. economy continues to strengthen, the Federal Reserve is expected to tighten monetary policy further in 2017, ultimately leading to higher interest rates. While higher borrowing costs could suppress loan origination, commercial real estate financing, particularly in Brooklyn, should hold steady as a host of new lenders and a conducive economic climate keep borrowing activity buoyant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|10 min
|HOPE and CAGNEY
|3,630
|Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09)
|12 min
|2 Dogs
|1,447
|Bill O'Reilly 2017
|21 min
|Bill - Is that You
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|23 min
|Susanm
|313,964
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Who is it
|131
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11)
|Apr 19
|Al Nocella
|33
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC