Demand for Brooklyn condos is hot, but developers could struggle to add supply
The Brooklyn condominium market looks pretty healthy right now, but existing market conditions suggest developers aren't going to have an easy time meeting the growing demand. The builders of Brooklyn are stuck between two equal and unyielding forces: patient landowners who don't believe the cycle is past the peak, and risk-averse lenders wary of contagion from softening markets.
