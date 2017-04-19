Demand for Brooklyn condos is hot, bu...

Demand for Brooklyn condos is hot, but developers could struggle to add supply

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

The Brooklyn condominium market looks pretty healthy right now, but existing market conditions suggest developers aren't going to have an easy time meeting the growing demand. The builders of Brooklyn are stuck between two equal and unyielding forces: patient landowners who don't believe the cycle is past the peak, and risk-averse lenders wary of contagion from softening markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick 14 hr doularoe 1
Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio... Sun Jon 2
who on here love light skinned women? Apr 15 LAVON AFFAIR 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 130
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 144
News NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16) Apr 15 teenathomas 2
PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09) Apr 14 jakecole2012 32
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,096 • Total comments across all topics: 280,405,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC