Delays on Staten Island Expressway du...

Delays on Staten Island Expressway due to Gowanus crash

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

Traffic is backed up to 92nd Street, with delays of more than a half hour, according to Total Traffic NYC. Delays of more than a 15 minutes are reported between Slosson Avenue and the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge on the Staten Island Expressway Brooklyn-bound, according to WCBS 880.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Park Slope! 41 min Chanira 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 49 min Who is it 131
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 55 min NEMO 3,567
trump failing to deliver.....on everything 1 hr Illegal Goat Shagger 11
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 21 Frank Rizzo 146
Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11) Apr 19 Al Nocella 33
News Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol... Apr 19 china white 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC