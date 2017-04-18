David Byrne To Appear at Bric Open Festival in Brooklyn
David Byrne will be sharing his "Reasons to be Cheerful" at the BRIC OPEN Festival on Apr 27 at 7:30 PM. The BRIC blurb says, "David Byrne brings us a refreshing reminder that, despite troubling times, there are still many good, inspiring things happening in our community and in the world."
