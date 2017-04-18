David Byrne To Appear at Bric Open Fe...

David Byrne To Appear at Bric Open Festival in Brooklyn

David Byrne will be sharing his "Reasons to be Cheerful" at the BRIC OPEN Festival on Apr 27 at 7:30 PM. The BRIC blurb says, "David Byrne brings us a refreshing reminder that, despite troubling times, there are still many good, inspiring things happening in our community and in the world."

