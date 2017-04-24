Council bill helps parents of newborn...

Council bill helps parents of newborns save for college

Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

On the heels of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's historic move to provide free college tuition for students from middle class families, the City Council has approved a bill sponsored by Councilmember Mark Treyger to put financial planning information more easily into the hands of parents. On April 25, the council unanimously voted in favor of legislation Treyger introduced in partnership with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams that will make it mandatory that parents of children born in New York City receive college savings plan materials from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene .

