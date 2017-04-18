CONCACAF sues 2 ex-officials charged in FIFA bribery scandal

In this June 2, 2011 file photo, suspended FIFA executive Jack Warner speaks during a news conference held shortly after his arrival at the airport in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. In papers filed earlier this week in federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y., the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football accuses former FIFA officials Jack Warner and Charles Blazer of making a fortune through embezzlement, allegations that mirror those in a sprawling U.S. criminal investigation that has resulted in charges against several top soccer officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.