City Parks Foundation helps seniors get in shape

Senior citizens can find great ways to get in shape this spring season, thanks to the City Parks Foundation, an organization that is constantly striving to encourage New Yorkers to enjoy the city's outdoor recreation areas. Under its CityParks Seniors Fitness program, the City Parks Foundation is offering a series of activities for New Yorkers age 60 and above.

