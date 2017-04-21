Circus surprises East Flatbush kids
Dozens of Brooklyn youths got an entertaining springtime surprise last week when the colorful, boisterous UniverSoul Circus came roaring through their East Flatbush youth center. The much-publicized circus, currently on tour around the city, paid a rare neighborhood visit to nearly 100 underserved kids at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club on Bedford avenue April 14, and was received with waves of laughter and cheers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick
|14 hr
|doularoe
|1
|Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio...
|Sun
|Jon
|2
|who on here love light skinned women?
|Apr 15
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|130
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|Apr 15
|teenathomas
|2
|PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09)
|Apr 14
|jakecole2012
|32
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC