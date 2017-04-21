Circus surprises East Flatbush kids

Dozens of Brooklyn youths got an entertaining springtime surprise last week when the colorful, boisterous UniverSoul Circus came roaring through their East Flatbush youth center. The much-publicized circus, currently on tour around the city, paid a rare neighborhood visit to nearly 100 underserved kids at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club on Bedford avenue April 14, and was received with waves of laughter and cheers.

