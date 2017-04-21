Circus surprises East Flatbush kids

Circus surprises East Flatbush kids

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

Dozens of Brooklyn youths got an entertaining springtime surprise last week when the colorful, boisterous UniverSoul Circus came roaring through their East Flatbush youth center. The much-publicized circus, currently on tour around the city, paid a rare neighborhood visit to nearly 100 underserved kids at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club on Bedford avenue April 14, and was received with waves of laughter and cheers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick 14 hr doularoe 1
Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio... Sun Jon 2
who on here love light skinned women? Apr 15 LAVON AFFAIR 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 130
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 144
News NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16) Apr 15 teenathomas 2
PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09) Apr 14 jakecole2012 32
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,055 • Total comments across all topics: 280,405,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC