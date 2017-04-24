Cinco de Derby, a Kentucky Derby Viewing Party at NU Hotel Brooklyn
NU Hotel Brooklyn will be hosting Cinco de Derby, a mashup event that is a combination of a Cinco de Mayo celebration and Kentucky Derby party. Simultaneously celebrating the running of the 143rd Kentucky Derby and the Mexican independence day holiday, Cinco de Derby will serve up both Margaritas and mint juleps in this fiesta to watch the greatest two minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby.
