Brooklyn Today April 19: Water-Fountain Russian Roulette, an Ode to Knishes and more

THE LEDE: Halfway to the weekend, Brooklyn! In this morning's briefing, proponents and opponents of the controversial BQX finally find themselves at the same table, NYC needs polyglots in the courtroom and a Brooklyn elementary school plays "water-fountain Russian roulette." Plus, read how engineers tackled the challenge of planting over 43,000 trees in Prospect Park in 1867, and enjoy an ode to knishes in Brighton Beach.

