Brooklyn Today April 14: Cyclone Daze in Coney Island and more

THE LEDE: Good Friday morning, Brooklyn! This morning, the death of JusticeSheila Abdus-Salaam leaves a hole in the Brooklyn legal community,Brooklyn real estate continues to climb to astronomical heights, and one advocate argues for why NYC government buildings should relocate to East New York . Plus, Coney Island Cyclone fanatics are in business for the season, and the "high tech cowboys of the deep seas" have a job to do...Have a sunny weekend! ~BROOKLYN REMEMBERS FIRST FEMALE MUSLIM JUDGE: Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam died on Wednesday, leaving behind a Brooklyn legal community that will remember her as a "trailblazer" and a great judge.

