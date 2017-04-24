Brooklyn Republican Party to hold City Council debate on May 4
The Brooklyn GOP has set a date for District 43's Republican debate. On Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m., the three Republican candidates will answer questions at the Bay Ridge Manor at 476 76th St. in Bay Ridge.
