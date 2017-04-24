Brooklyn Republican Party endorses Saperstein for City Council
Brooklyn Republican Party Chairman Ted Ghorra and executive committee members have endorsed Steve Saperstein for New York City Council, 48th District, which includes Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Marine Park, Midwood and Sheepshead Bay. Saperstein was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Sheepshead Bay and Brighton Beach.
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea Clinton is being groomed
|15 min
|Mighty righty
|6
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|24 min
|NYStateOfMind
|336,079
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|31 min
|silly rabbit
|313,961
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|43 min
|ThomasA
|3,614
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Who is it
|131
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11)
|Apr 19
|Al Nocella
|33
