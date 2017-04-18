Brooklyn principal beats 7-year-old s...

Brooklyn principal beats 7-year-old student who slapped teacher

6 hrs ago

Cops arrested a Brooklyn principal they say punched and kicked an unruly 7-year-old student who slapped a teacher, police said Wednesday. Machael Spencer-Edwards, 42, was monitoring the halls of Public School 202 on Hegeman Ave. near Berriman St. in East New York on March 13 when the boy disrupted class and hit his teacher, officials said.

