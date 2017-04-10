Brooklyn Poets Take Center Stage In New Anthology

On April 20, Brooklyn Arts Press and Brooklyn Poets will collaboratively publish Brooklyn Poets Anthology, which compiles poetry written by contemporary poets from, or living in, Kings County, New York, in an initial 1,000-copy print run. The anthology, edited by Brooklyn Arts Press founder and publisher Joe Pan and Brooklyn Poets founder and executive director Jason Koo, collects upwards of 400 poems by a total of 169 poets.

