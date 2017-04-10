Brooklyn Poets Take Center Stage In New Anthology
On April 20, Brooklyn Arts Press and Brooklyn Poets will collaboratively publish Brooklyn Poets Anthology, which compiles poetry written by contemporary poets from, or living in, Kings County, New York, in an initial 1,000-copy print run. The anthology, edited by Brooklyn Arts Press founder and publisher Joe Pan and Brooklyn Poets founder and executive director Jason Koo, collects upwards of 400 poems by a total of 169 poets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who on here love light skinned women?
|21 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|21 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|130
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|Sat
|teenathomas
|2
|PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09)
|Fri
|jakecole2012
|32
|radio talk show starts 7 in the morning. monday...
|Thu
|James
|1
|Brooklyn youngster cuffed in 15-year-old's fata...
|Apr 13
|Change The Future
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC