Brooklyn man wanted in murder busted ...

Brooklyn man wanted in murder busted smoking joint in rental car

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Travis Nibbs was parked in a 2017 Chevy Malibu at Stanley Ave. and E. 108th St. when he was nabbed Thursday, police said. A Brooklyn man wanted for a murder from last summer was caught Thursday parked at a bus stop in a rental car he had no permission to drive with a lit marijuana cigarette in his hand, cops said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 20 min YANKEES 4 LIFE 336,024
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 313,901
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Fri Frank Rizzo 146
Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11) Apr 19 Al Nocella 33
News Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol... Apr 19 china white 1
General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick Apr 18 doularoe 1
Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio... Apr 16 Jon 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 130
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,732 • Total comments across all topics: 280,472,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC