Brooklyn man wanted in murder busted smoking joint in rental car
Travis Nibbs was parked in a 2017 Chevy Malibu at Stanley Ave. and E. 108th St. when he was nabbed Thursday, police said. A Brooklyn man wanted for a murder from last summer was caught Thursday parked at a bus stop in a rental car he had no permission to drive with a lit marijuana cigarette in his hand, cops said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|20 min
|YANKEES 4 LIFE
|336,024
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|313,901
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11)
|Apr 19
|Al Nocella
|33
|Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol...
|Apr 19
|china white
|1
|General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick
|Apr 18
|doularoe
|1
|Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio...
|Apr 16
|Jon
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|130
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC