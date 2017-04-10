Brooklyn man charged with pot possession

An inoperable brake light led to the arrest of a Brooklyn, N.Y., man on charges including pot possession, police said. At 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, a Mount Olive police officer patrolling Route 46 stopped a vehicle he observed with an inoperable brake light and while speaking with the driver -- identified as Goldberger -- detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said.

