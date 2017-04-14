Brooklyn leads pack in new resi plans, but city lags behind last year
Through the first quarter of 2017, no borough had more planned residential units than Brooklyn, with 1,621 new units entering the pipeline during the first three months of the year. That's according to a new analysis by The Real Deal of permit applications filed with the city's Department of Buildings.
