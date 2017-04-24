Brooklyn DA Investigates Greenpoint Rape Claim, Reversing Earlier Stance

The Brooklyn District Attorney's office on Wednesday reversed its earlier stance not to pursue a rape accusation by a woman who said she was assaulted by two men inside a Greenpoint portable toilet - agreeing to meet with the alleged victim two days after the reported attack, following public outcry . The woman, who told police that two men grabbed her phone and said she would only get it back if she performed oral sex on one of them, will meet with prosecutors to determine how to move forward, according to acting DA Eric Gonzalez.

