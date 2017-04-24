Brooklyn DA announces policy aimed at...

Brooklyn DA announces policy aimed at avoiding deportations for misdemeanors

11 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday that his Office is implementing a new policy aimed at minimizing collateral immigration consequences of criminal convictions, particularly for misdemeanor and other low-level offenses. The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office has hired two immigration attorneys to train all staff on immigration issues and to advise prosecutors when making plea offers and sentencing recommendations on cases of non-citizen defendants in an effort to avoid disproportionate collateral consequences, such as deportation, while maintaining public safety.

