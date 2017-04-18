Brooklyn Brewery co-founder picked up...

Brooklyn Brewery co-founder picked up brewing in Middle East

3 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Brewery co-founder Steve Hindy picked up his interest in home brewing from an unusual source: American diplomats in Saudi Arabia, where Islamic law prohibits alcoholic drinks. "These guys all made their own beer at home, so I was fascinated by home brewing," says Hindy, who spent time in the Middle East as a reporter during the late 1970s and early '80s.

