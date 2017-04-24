Brooklyn Bar Association offers arbitrator training at CLE
The Brooklyn Bar Association offered small-claims arbitrator training during a Continuing Legal Education seminar in Brooklyn Heights on Monday during which lawyers were trained and certified to become pro bono arbitrators in the NYC Civil Court. Special referee Paul V. Nuccio ran the CLE with the help of Jeffrey Miller, chair of the BBA's Civil Court Committee.
