Brannan says wrongly pulled emergency brake caused massive Brooklyn subway delays Monday

In just the past week, MTA subway lines have been plagued by a number of ailments that have caused endless frustration for train commuters across all five boroughs. Poor service has become the norm for riders of the city's mass transit system, and yesterday, trains came to halt thanks to a pulled emergency brake on the Q line.

