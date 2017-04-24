Best of Brooklyn: Hearing-impaired st...

Best of Brooklyn: Hearing-impaired student performs in play

A hearing-impaired student is part of Fort Hamilton High School's production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights" play that began Wednesday afternoon. The play's director and Langshteyn's classmates say he stands out for his work ethic, kindness and killer dance moves.

