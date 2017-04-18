Best of Brooklyn: Gravesend students help sick children
Students at one school in Gravesend have teamed up with a nonprofit organization to help bring hope to children who are sick. Twenty-six students with disabilities at P.S. 721 are working with the nonprofit organization Project Sunshine to make craft kits in their classrooms for pediatric patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
