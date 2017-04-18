Best of Brooklyn: Gravesend students ...

Best of Brooklyn: Gravesend students help sick children

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

Students at one school in Gravesend have teamed up with a nonprofit organization to help bring hope to children who are sick. Twenty-six students with disabilities at P.S. 721 are working with the nonprofit organization Project Sunshine to make craft kits in their classrooms for pediatric patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to go? (Jun '15) 3 min Spotted Girl 13,173
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 4 min NEMO 3,539
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 24 min AliceBlue 17,835
Rangers talk back (Oct '07) 34 min Bumdqvist Blows A... 7,821
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Fri Frank Rizzo 146
Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11) Apr 19 Al Nocella 33
News Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol... Apr 19 china white 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 130
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,476,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC