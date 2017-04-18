Best of Brooklyn: Artist sheds light on life in Trinidad
A young artist from Trinidad has made Brooklyn her new home, but says she wants to shed some light on the island life. Kearra Amaya Gopee arrived four years ago to study advertising, but she switched majors to study photography and digital art.
