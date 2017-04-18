Best of Brooklyn: Artist sheds light ...

Best of Brooklyn: Artist sheds light on life in Trinidad

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

A young artist from Trinidad has made Brooklyn her new home, but says she wants to shed some light on the island life. Kearra Amaya Gopee arrived four years ago to study advertising, but she switched majors to study photography and digital art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick 1 hr doularoe 1
Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio... Sun Jon 2
who on here love light skinned women? Apr 15 LAVON AFFAIR 2
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 130
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 144
News NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16) Apr 15 teenathomas 2
PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09) Apr 14 jakecole2012 32
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 280,393,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC