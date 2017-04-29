Barbara Martinez Trio Presents FLAMENCO & BEYOND
This hybrid musical journey departs from Andaluca, Spain with a layover in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and a final landing in Brooklyn, New York. Flamenco with hints of Brazil and the Caribbean.
