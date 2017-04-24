Balkan Beat Box on tour; Heems openin...

Balkan Beat Box on tour; Heems opening Brooklyn show

Former Das Racist member Heems has been having a killer year, playing increasingly large venues as one half of Swet Shop Boys, appearing on Your Old Droog's debut LP Packs , and more. This Friday , Heems will open the Brooklyn Steel stop of Balkan Beat Box 's ongoing tour .

