Auditions for the Crew Series
Next week we start auditions to complete our Actors Ensemble for THE CREW, a series about low budget Brooklyn filmmakers trying to keep roofs over their heads while advancing their careers. We are seeing beginners as well as actors with experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|7 hr
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Al Nocella
|33
|Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol...
|Wed
|china white
|1
|General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick
|Tue
|doularoe
|1
|Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio...
|Apr 16
|Jon
|2
|who on here love light skinned women?
|Apr 15
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|130
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC