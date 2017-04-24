Alphabet Mural Project Aims to Teach ...

Alphabet Mural Project Aims to Teach Kids Their ABCs in Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

With the help of a bevy of muralists, Prospect-Lefferts Gardens artist Pierre Francillon started this month on "PLG ABC," a project that aims to paint the alphabet one letter at a time all over the neighborhood. The idea, he said, is to engage kids in reading, get them to notice their surroundings and "elevate their comprehension," Francillion said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr tommy 3,650
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 4 hr Paul Yanks 44,088
News Baldwin man Kevin Allocco sentenced in rape ple... (Dec '08) 4 hr expatriate 122
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 4 hr Paul Yanks 336,100
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 4 hr rainmaker2016 16,220
Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11) 5 hr 2 Dogs 1,058
White Privilege is a Profiling Clam (Dec '14) 5 hr 2 Dogs 7
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 24 Who is it 131
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,412 • Total comments across all topics: 280,588,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC