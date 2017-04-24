Alphabet Mural Project Aims to Teach Kids Their ABCs in Brooklyn

With the help of a bevy of muralists, Prospect-Lefferts Gardens artist Pierre Francillon started this month on "PLG ABC," a project that aims to paint the alphabet one letter at a time all over the neighborhood. The idea, he said, is to engage kids in reading, get them to notice their surroundings and "elevate their comprehension," Francillion said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.