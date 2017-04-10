All Is Not Lost: Brooklyn author uncovers technologies to dig out from environmental ruin

In his debut book "The Unnatural World: The Race to Remake Civilization in Earth's Newest Age" published by Scribner, Biello examines the historic debate on whether we now live in a new geologic age and, if so, how we should define this Anthropocene. He traverses the globe to find the innovators working to make this new epoch one where humanity can make our impact on the planet better and human civilization longer lasting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.