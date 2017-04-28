All aboard! Southern Brooklyn gets Go...

All aboard! Southern Brooklyn gets Governors Island ferry route

11 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

The city is launching a seasonal stop to Governors Island for the South Brooklyn route of the citywide ferry. Locals will be able to cruise over to the island on weekends from each stop serving Southern Brooklyn, making the trip more accessible for locals who don't typically trek out to the remote isle, said one community leader.

Brooklyn, NY

