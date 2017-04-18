After 3 years, Squibb Park Bridge reopens in Brooklyn
After being shut down in 2014, "bouncy" Squibb Park Bridge once again connects Brooklyn Heights to Brooklyn Bridge Park. The popular 450-foot-long wooden bridge reopened Wednesday, to the delight of park goers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11)
|11 hr
|Al Nocella
|33
|Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol...
|14 hr
|china white
|1
|General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick
|Tue
|doularoe
|1
|Martin Maher is a psychic disciple of Jo Diorio...
|Apr 16
|Jon
|2
|who on here love light skinned women?
|Apr 15
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|130
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|USS LIBERTY
|144
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC