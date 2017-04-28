800 candles: Eight centenarians celeb...

800 candles: Eight centenarians celebrate joint birthday bash under one Crown Heights roof

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

Old school: 101-year-old Etienne Amable immigrated from St. Lucia to Brooklyn in 1963, and worked at Bellevue Hospital for 40 years. No fewer than eight Brooklyn elders more than 100-years old celebrated a joint birthday bash at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Crown Heights on April 21, which may have the borough's largest population of super-seniors under one roof, according to one worker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 min Susanm 313,966
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 53 min Ben 1,547
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 54 min Moon Rhythm 17,847
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Mon Who is it 131
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 21 Frank Rizzo 146
Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11) Apr 19 Al Nocella 33
News Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol... Apr 19 china white 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Kings County was issued at April 26 at 6:07AM EDT

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC