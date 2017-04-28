800 candles: Eight centenarians celebrate joint birthday bash under one Crown Heights roof
Old school: 101-year-old Etienne Amable immigrated from St. Lucia to Brooklyn in 1963, and worked at Bellevue Hospital for 40 years. No fewer than eight Brooklyn elders more than 100-years old celebrated a joint birthday bash at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Crown Heights on April 21, which may have the borough's largest population of super-seniors under one roof, according to one worker.
