Yemeni bodegas go on strike, rally in Brooklyn to protest Trump's Muslim travel ban
Yemeni business owners across all five New York City boroughs closed hundreds of neighborhood grocery stores and bodegas at noon yesterday in an eight-hour strike to protest the Trump administration's travel ban targeting Muslims. A large crowd began to gather two hours before a planned 4:30 p.m. rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall.
