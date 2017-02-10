Will a BQX light rail along the water...

Will a BQX light rail along the waterfront in Brooklyn and Queens have extra-normal economic impact?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Rebuilding Place in the Urban Space

Proposed routing for the Brooklyn Queens Connector light rail line in NYC. Notions Capital calls our attention to the Village Voice cover story casting doubt on the economic impact assumptions of the proposed BQX light rail line along the Brooklyn and Queens waterfronts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rebuilding Place in the Urban Space.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Food Stamp Office (Sep '08) 1 hr Noemi 27
News Francis Hall, Host of Faceboyz Open Mike (Jul '07) 2 hr Q Public 2
TRUMP - The Eve of Destruction ! 3 hr 2 Dogs 4
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists Wed Fudd AsinElmer 235
News Demand for 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremo... Feb 7 aq dragon 1
News Arrest made in August rape-murder in NYC Feb 7 Go Blue Forever 3
News Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro... Feb 4 anonymous 3
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Feb 1 25or6to4 123
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,357 • Total comments across all topics: 278,748,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC