Upper St Clair second-grader has art displayed at Brooklyn museum
A second-grader at Streams Elementary in the Upper St. Clair School District has accomplished what many artists only dream of achieving. A piece of Natalie Barefoot's artwork was displayed recently at A.I.R. Gallery, located in Brooklyn, N.Y. “Natalie's grandmother, Patricia Barefoot, is an artist and was recently made aware of a children's art exhibit at a gallery in New York she has been affiliated with,” Elizabeth Barefoot, Natalie's mom, said.
