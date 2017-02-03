Triskelion Arts to Present MMDC & BodyStories in Brooklyn
Triskelion Arts presents MMDC & BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance - A Shared Evening of New Work at The Muriel Schulman Theatre at Triskelion Arts, 106 Calyer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222 , on March 11 & 12, 2017 at 8pm with a Families Welcome Matinee on March 12 at 4pm. Tickets are $16 advance sales online and can be purchased at www.triskelionarts.org/mmdc-bodystories-tfd .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|49 min
|Plottmasteram
|230
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Excalibruh69
|31
|Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri...
|Thu
|Nasser
|4
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|Thu
|TRUMP the Goatherd
|15
|Welfare office at 30 Thornton St Brooklyn the W... (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Lala
|25
|Gay brooklyn
|Wed
|Sexyboy1234
|1
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|Wed
|HolyMoly
|12
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Feb 1
|25or6to4
|123
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC