Triskelion Arts to Present MMDC & Bod...

Triskelion Arts to Present MMDC & BodyStories in Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Triskelion Arts presents MMDC & BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance - A Shared Evening of New Work at The Muriel Schulman Theatre at Triskelion Arts, 106 Calyer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222 , on March 11 & 12, 2017 at 8pm with a Families Welcome Matinee on March 12 at 4pm. Tickets are $16 advance sales online and can be purchased at www.triskelionarts.org/mmdc-bodystories-tfd .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 49 min Plottmasteram 230
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) 8 hr Excalibruh69 31
News Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri... Thu Nasser 4
News Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P... Thu TRUMP the Goatherd 15
Welfare office at 30 Thornton St Brooklyn the W... (Apr '11) Thu Lala 25
Gay brooklyn Wed Sexyboy1234 1
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... Wed HolyMoly 12
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Feb 1 25or6to4 123
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC