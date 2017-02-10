Theya re back! Two Brooklynites return after judge blocks Trumpa s travel ban
Two Brooklynites who had been stranded abroad by President Trump's travel ban are now back safe and sound in Kings County. Iranian Prospect-Lefferts Gardens student Saira Rafiee and Sudanese Crown Heights doctor Dr. Kamal Fadlalla were able to board flights back to the U.S. this week, where they were greeted at the airport by delighted friends and co-workers who had been rallying for their return.
